Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 43,711 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,711 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMA. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $23,994,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $12,326,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $9,038,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 23.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.13%. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

