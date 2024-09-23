Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 1.7 %

CarMax stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

