Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 60,300 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Veralto were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

