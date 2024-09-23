Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427,515 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.31% of Radian Group worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Radian Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RDN opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

