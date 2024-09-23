Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HubSpot by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $526.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day moving average of $565.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.82, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

