Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 204,681 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,681 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

ETN opened at $330.60 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

