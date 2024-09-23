Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.