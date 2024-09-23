Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after buying an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $104,723,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $89,758,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $61,782,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $196.52 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

