Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.97 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,065 shares of company stock worth $23,777,163. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

