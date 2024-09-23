Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total value of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total value of $89,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,624 shares of company stock worth $77,580,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

ABNB opened at $131.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

