Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $271,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.