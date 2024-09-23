Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $271,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance
Shares of FFEB stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
