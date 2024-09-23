Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,764,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,935,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,472,303 shares of company stock valued at $417,461,507. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

