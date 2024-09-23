Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 142,978 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after buying an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after acquiring an additional 169,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

