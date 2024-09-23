EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 588,061 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,222,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,886,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $126.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.