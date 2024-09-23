Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $32.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $32,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $111.84 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.