Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,999,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,279,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

