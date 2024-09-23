Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,995,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.