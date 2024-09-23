Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $102.56 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.