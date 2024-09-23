Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 235,670 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6,668.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,670 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $854,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

