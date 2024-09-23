Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.62 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853,625 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $70,090,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in NiSource by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

