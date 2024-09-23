Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,896 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Corebridge Financial worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 193,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,540 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,845,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 747,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 2,137,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

