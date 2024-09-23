Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 339,313 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339,313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Invesco worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,713,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

