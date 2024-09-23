Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $7,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $244.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average of $209.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

