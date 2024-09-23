EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,461 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 534,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

