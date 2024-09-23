EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

