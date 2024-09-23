Fairscale Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

