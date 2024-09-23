EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 361,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 12,555.2% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,124 shares of company stock worth $219,855,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $492.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $458.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.24 and a 200-day moving average of $461.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

