Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $27.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

