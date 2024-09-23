EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 137,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 821.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $453.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.68. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total value of $541,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at $33,577,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

