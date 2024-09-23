EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $655,000.

Get Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.