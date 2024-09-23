EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $242.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

