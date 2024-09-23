EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,318 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,582,867 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,068,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $52.71 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

