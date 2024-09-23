Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 2,295,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 981,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 762,605 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after acquiring an additional 590,788 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

