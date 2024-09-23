PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 103.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

PYLD stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

