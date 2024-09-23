EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.41.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $336.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.