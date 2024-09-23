Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 690,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.7% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IT opened at $513.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $517.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

