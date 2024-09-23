Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. BTIG Research began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

