Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.79 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

