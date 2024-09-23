Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 13,957 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.90 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

