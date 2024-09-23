Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average is $184.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

