Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6,974.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,514,000 after buying an additional 606,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

