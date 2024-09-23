Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

