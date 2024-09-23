Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 580 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $361.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $366.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

