Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

