Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 8,549 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.