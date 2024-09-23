Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.98 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of KNF opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $93.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

