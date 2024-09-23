Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $55,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

