Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $54,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $159.84 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock worth $9,768,190. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

