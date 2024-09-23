Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $51,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Sony Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sony Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57.

Sony Group shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

