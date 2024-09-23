IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $242.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.94. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.